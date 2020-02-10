North America Orthopedic Implants Market Size All Set to Reach $30,646 Million By 2025

North America Orthopedic Implants Market Outlook-2025

The North American orthopedic implants market accounted for $23,461 million in 2018 is expected to reach $30,646 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025. Orthopedic implants are manufactured to replace or support a missing or damaged bone or joint. These implants are intended to treat the deformities, stabilize body posture, and restore the normal skeletal function. The orthopedic implants market has witnessed a shift from conventional surgical procedures to the use of modern fixation and prosthetic devices. The demand for orthopedic implants has increased significantly, owing to rise in geriatric population that increases the risk of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, technological innovations in the orthopedic implants, and other musculoskeletal disorders. However, high cost associated with procedures involving orthopedic implants treatment and stringent government policies for approval of orthopedic implants can hamper the orthopedic implants market growth.

Request to Download Sample at https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/1

North America Orthopedic Implants Market Segmentation

The North America orthopedic implants market is segmented based on product, biomaterial, type and country. Based on product, it is classified into reconstructive joint replacements, spinal implants, dental implants, trauma & craniomaxillofacial, orthobiologics, and others. The reconstructive joint replacements market is further divided into knee, hip, and extremities. Spinal implants are further categorized into spinal fusion devices, non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices, and invasive spinal bone stimulators. Dental implants are further bifurcated into root form dental implants and plate form dental implants. Trauma are further categorized into screws, plates, staples, and others. Orthobiologics are further classified into allografts, bone graft substitutes, and cell-based matrices. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into knee, hip, wrist & shoulder, dental, spine, ankle, and others. Based on biomaterials, it is categorized into metallic, ceramic, polymeric, and natural biomaterials. Among biomaterials, the metallic segment occupied a largest orthopedic implants market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period, owing to their exclusive load bearing properties. Based on country, the North America orthopedic implants market size is studied across U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Segment review

Based on product type, reconstructive joint replacements occupied the largest share in orthopedic implants industry, this is attributed to increase in prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, innovations in the joint replacements, and rise in investment of key players in R&D of orthopedic implants. On the other side, the orthobiologics segment is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for advanced therapies, minimally invasive procedures and surge in patient awareness toward use of orthobiologics.

According to biomaterial, this market is segmented into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymers biomaterials, and others. The metallic biomaterials segment occupied the largest share in 2018, owing to cost-effectiveness of these materials. Metallic biomaterials provide efficacy of bone healing as compared to other materials. These are used to manufacture various orthopedic implants such as screws, plates, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) devices, and others. However, other biomaterials are estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growth in demand for these materials owing to their several advantages over synthetic biomaterials such as biocompatibility, no toxicity, and may also carry specific protein binding sites, and other biochemical signals that can assist in process of tissue healing or integration.

Purchase Inquiry at https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/1

The major companies profiled in this report include Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, and Smith and Nephew Plc., Wright Medical Group N.V., CONMED Corporation., Arthrex, Inc., DJO Finance LLC, and Globus Medical Inc.

Key Benefits for Orthopedic Implants Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current orthopedic implants market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing orthopedic implants market opportunity.

A comprehensive orthopedic implants market analysis of all the countries is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the North America market.

Orthopedic implants market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog