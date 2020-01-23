Newly published study “North America Observation Mini ROVs Market 2018-2026 by Application, Size, Payload Option and Country ” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

GMD predicts the global nutritional supplements market to reach $240.9 billion by 2026, growing by 8.3% annually over 2019-2026 driven by the rising awareness of preventative healthcare, growing population & disposable income, and availability of more dietary nutrition products.

Highlighted with 112 tables and 88 figures, this 200-page report “Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on ingredient, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Botanicals

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Proteins & Amino Acids

• Fish Oils

• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

• Enzymes

• Others

Based on product form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Liquids

• Soft Gels & Gel Caps

• Gummies

• Others

Based on application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Additional Supplements

• Medicinal Supplements

• Sports Nutrition

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Infant

• Children

• Adults

• Pregnant Women

• Elderly

Based on classification, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• OTC

• Prescription

Based on distribution channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Retail Stores & Hospitals

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global nutritional supplements market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

$$$

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

AC-CESS

CISCREA

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Deep Sea Systems International

Deep Trekker Inc

Helix Energy Solutions

Hydrovision Ltd.

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

MarineNav Ltd.

Ocean Modules Sweden

Outland Technology, Inc.

SeaBotix, Inc.

Subsea Tech

VideoRay LLC

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 5

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5

1.1.1 Industry Definition 5

1.1.2 Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 7

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 7

1.2.2 Market Assumption 8

1.2.3 Secondary Data 8

1.2.4 Primary Data 8

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 9

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 10

1.2.7 Research Limitations 11

1.3 Executive Summary 12

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 14

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 14

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 16

2.]

Continued…

