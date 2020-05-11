North America Neuromorphic Chip Market Rising Demand, Top Manufacturers, Industry Overview, Major Trends and Regional Outlook 2024

Market Insights

The North America neuromorphic chip market was valued at USD 0.234 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.146 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 30.32%, during the forecast period 2017-2022. In June 2012, Intel Corporation unveiled the design of its neuromorphic chip. In October 2013, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. introduced Qualcomm Zeroth Processor, a brain-inspired computing system.

In August 2015, IBM created a neuromorphic chip which was as powerful as a rodent’s brain, and this compact system was designed to understand deep-learning algorithms and consume less electricity. The demand for neuromorphic chip increases with the mounting demand for IoT and data analytics. The motivation behind designing these chips is to build a platform for running large-scale, real-time simulations to aid neuroscience research. As a result, innovation in processor architecture is being seen with more interest by governments, research institutes, and business entities, thereby, evolving into significant developments.

Market Dynamics

The North America neuromorphic chip market is experiencing high growth due to increasing demand for artificial intelligence, and consumer preference towards small sized products leading to the requirement of miniaturization of ICs. With the advent of smart technologies, smart sensors are being used in many end-user industries like automotive, electronics, and medical. The growth of neuromorphic chip market is hindered due to the slow pace of development, despite heavy investments in R&D, and emerging complexities of hardware designing. Implementing neuromorphic chips across wide end-users such as medical, military and defense etc. are opportunities in this market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application and end-users. Image recognition application segment is expected to hold the highest share of the North American neuromorphic chip market by 2016 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by signal processing and data mining. North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, as companies like Qualcomm, IBM, and Intel, located in the US, are the major manufacturers of neuromorphic chips globally.

Competitive Environment

The report considers key trends that impact the industry and market landscape including key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competition analysis of top players such as:

Intel

Qualcomm

IBM

Samsung

HRL Laboratories

HP Corp.

General Vision Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Brain Corporation

Vicarious FPC Inc.

A detailed study of Porter’s five force analysis, where the markets have been quantified using internal key parameters governing each of them, is covered in this report.

Report Offerings

Market definition for neuromorphic chip along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

Market analysis for the North America neuromorphic chip market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the neuromorphic chip market on both global and regional scales.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

