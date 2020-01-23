Newly published study “North America Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

GMD predicts the revenue of global Cartesian/Gantry robots market to reach $24.16 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.3%. The hardware market will grow to $12.61 billion in 2026. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.79% during the same period, advancing to 174.5 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 74 tables and 125 figures, this 219-page report “Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global Cartesian/Gantry robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated if necessary before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Based on axis type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• One Axis

• Two Axis

• Three Axis

• Four Axis

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Loading & Unloading Workpiece

• Palletizing & Handling

• Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global Cartesian/Gantry robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

$$$

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

BAE Systems plc

Boston Dynamics

Boston Engineering

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

ReconRobotics, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

