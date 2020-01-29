North America Latex Paints Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 – 2025 | BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, KCC Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Corporation, Berger Paints

According to a recent report offering titled, ‘North America Latex Paints Market by Type, Application, and Country, Forecast 2019-25′ Adroit Market Research predicts that North America latex paints market growth will swell at a CAGR of over 5% through the forecast span and seamlessly surpass its previous market value of USD 17,504.9 million back in 2018.

Stupendous spike in building and construction activities on the back of massive infrastructure development projects globally, more so across emerging economies such as APAC are likely to single-handedly project onward rise in North America latex paints market.

North American latex paints offerings are witnessing ample growth opportunities in terms of global need. Several cross border transactions of synthetic paints across diverse locales, are likely to reflect favorable growth output in North America latex paints market in the forthcoming years.

To keep up with fast expanding market competition, notable players are diligently exploring novel market expansion strategies in terms of both organic and inorganic tactics to remain industry specific. Facility expansion to enable state-of-the-art feature additions is quite the norm.

Expansion of business areas such as distribution and processing centers across the borders are pacing up momentum. Additionally, leading players are also investing massively towards making their facilities competent enough to deal with hazardous materials. Further, with astute commitment towards environmental protection and ongoing surge in green manufacturing, recycling is likely to remain a major investment spot, allowing tremendous growth upsurge in North America latex paints market.

Industry Veterans Focusing on Developing Anti-allergy Latex Paint

Amply guided by a fast pacing economy and impressive spending capabilities, in addition to rapid industrialization, the North American latex paints market is likely to remain profitable in the foreseeable future. Also, rising apprehensions about the implications of volatile organic compounds in paints and coatings have contributed towards the steep shift towards latex paints as opposed to traditional solvent based paints. Raw material shortages are however anticipated to dim growth visibly in the coming years.

In the light of rising concerns over paint related allergies, renowned latex paint company, True Value Company has recently cleared all certification parameters of Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the International standards and Certification Body (CB) for allergy detection. The product related as True Value’s EasyCare acrylic latex paint. Such novel certification by companies further consolidate their market prospects, thus ensuring relentless growth in North America latex paints market.

Interior Latex Paints Segment to Remain Most Desirable on the Back of Expediting Automotive and Housing Industries

This elaborate report on North America latex paints market offers a detailed analysis on market dynamics based on which the market is bifurcated into type and application. By type the market is split into interior and exterior. Based on application North American latex paints market is splintered into industrial, construction, and transportation amongst others. A run-down on regional diversification highlights the US and Canada as chief regional hubs in North America latex paints market. Canada is likely to project surged revenue generation.

Some of the key players in the competitive landscape comprise, Masco Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Valspar, and Miller Paint amongst others.

