North America Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market By Component (Medical Devices, Systems And Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Drug Development, Fitness and Wellness Measurement) Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular , Satellite, End User(Hospitals and Clinics, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Government and Defense Organizations, Research Laboratories, Diagnostics Laboratories, Patients) By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Get Sample Copy or PDF with (Market Segments, Forecast, Key player’s) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-internet-things-iot-healthcare-market&KP

North America Internet Of Things (IOT) Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 159,149.02 million by 2024 from USD 14,413.60 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence rates of chronic diseases, rise in investment for healthcare IOT solutions, better accessibility of high-speed internet, implementation of IOT solutions for reduced cost of care and growing demand for cost-effective treatment and disease management. On the other hand, lack of competence in deploying IOT solutions and regulatory implications may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: North America Internet of Things (IOT) Healthcare Market

The North America internet of things (IOT) healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, application, connectivity technology, end user and geography. The North America internet of things (IOT) healthcare market on the basis of component is segmented into 3 types: medical devices, systems and software and services. In 2017, the medical devices segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 47.4% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Medical device is sub segmented into wearable external medical devices, implanted medical devices and stationary medical devices. System and software is sub segmented into remote device management, network bandwidth management, data analytics, application security and network security. Services are sub segmented into system integration services, professional services, support and maintenance services.

Based on application, the North America internet of things (IOT) healthcare market is segmented into telemedicine, clinical operations and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management, drug development, fitness and wellness measurement and others. Telemedicine is sub segmented into store-and-forward, remote patient monitoring and interactive telemedicine.

On the basis of connectivity technology, the North America internet of things (IOT) healthcare market is segmented into Wi-Fi, bluetooth low energy (BLE), zigbee, near field communication (NFC), cellular, satellite and others.

On the basis of end user, the North America internet of things (IOT) healthcare market is classified into hospitals and clinics, surgical centers, clinical research organization (CRO), government and defense organizations, research laboratories, diagnostics laboratories, patients and others.

Key Drivers: North America Internet of Things (IOT) Healthcare Market

Some of the major factors driving the market are rising incidence rates of chronic diseases, rise in investment for healthcare IOT solutions better accessibility of high-speed internet, implementation of IOT solutions for reduced cost of care and growing demand for cost-effective treatment and disease management. These factors increase the demand for North America internet of things (IOT) healthcare.

Get Customization Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=north-america-internet-things-iot-healthcare-market&KP

Lack of competence in deploying IOT solutions and regulatory implications are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market

Many companies are increasingly focusing on rising adoption of telepresence technology and increase in the number of collaboration and partnership in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the internet of things (IOT) healthcare market.

Key Points: North America Internet of Things (IOT) Healthcare Market

Medtronic is going to dominate the internet of things (IOT) healthcare market following with SAP SE and Koninklijke Philips N.V. along with others such as CISCO Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Qualcomm Life, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Diabetizer Gmbh & Co. Kg, Proteus Digital Health, Adheretech Inc. and Apple Inc. among others.

Medical devices market is growing with the highest CAGR

Telemedicine are driving the market with highest market share

Cellular are dominating the internet of things (IOT) healthcare market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]