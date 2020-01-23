Newly published study “North America Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology, and Country 2018-2023: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy ” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

GMD predicts the Asia-Pacific healthcare exoskeletons market will grow at an astonishing 2018-2023 CAGR of 42.8% owing to a fast-growing adoption of all types of exoskeletons in a magnitude of healthcare applications across the APAC region.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 49 figures, this 121-page report “APAC Healthcare Exoskeletons Market by Application, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology, and Country 2018-2023: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy“ is based on a comprehensive research of APAC healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC healthcare exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mobility type, product function, power technology and country.

Based on application, the APAC market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

• Rehabilitation

• Mobility Aid

• Other Applications

On basis of mobility type, the APAC market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue data provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

• Mobile Exoskeletons

• Stationary Exoskeletons

• Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function, the APAC market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

• Upper Body Exoskeletons

• Lower Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology, the APAC market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

• Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into Electric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)

• Passive Exoskeletons

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all national markets by application and mobility type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also includes APAC annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of APAC revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of healthcare exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 12 healthcare exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC healthcare exoskeletons market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

