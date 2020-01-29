North America Fourth Party Logistics Market 2019| Size, Share, Technology Trends, Opportunities, Challenges and Top Company Profiles -Allyn International Services Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DAMCO, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG

This market intelligence report on North America Fourth Party Logistics market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global North America Fourth Party Logistics market have also been mentioned in the study.

Fourth Party Logistics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 15.19 Bn in 2018 to US$ 21.54 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.1% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Companies Profiled in this report includes • Allyn International Services Inc., • CEVA Logistics AG, • DAMCO, • DB Schenker, • Deutsche Post AG, • GEFCO Group, • GEODIS, • Logistics Plus Inc., • UPS Supply Chain Solutions, • XPO Logistics, Inc.

A comprehensive view of the North America Fourth Party Logistics market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from North America Fourth Party Logistics market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the emergence of Industry 4.0 are fueling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Moreover, the retail and consumer electronics sector focus on adopting dynamic logistics, which in turn is anticipated to boost fourth party logistics market growth in the forecast period. The manufacturers of various products face stiff competition with their competitors on account of costs, quality, service, and time-to-market. Also, manufacturers have faced monumental challenges concerning maintaining a perfect balance between the demand and supply of the product in the diverse geographies. Manufacturing industries thus tend to focus more on their core competencies of manufacturing and outsource the rest to other stakeholders in the value chain. The need for an efficient supply chain system for the manufacturing sector seemed to be imminent as fourth party logistics providers focus on all aspects of supply chain management and provide advanced and assured management of goods from the production line until the consumer and reverse.

