Newly published study "North America Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity"

Global material handling robotics market is expected to reach $53.9 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.89%. The software market will grow at 13.6% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.37% during the same period, advancing to 598.69 thousand units by 2026.

Highlighted with 93 tables and 110 figures, this 228-page report “Global Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Parallel Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Pick & Place

• Palletizing & De-palletizing

• Packing & Packaging

• Part Transfer

• Machine Tending

• Others

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

• Electrical & Electronics

• Machinery & Metal

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global material handling robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

$$$

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

IMA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Paul Mueller Company

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.

SPX Flow Inc.

Stephan Machinery GMBH

Tetra Pak international S.A.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

