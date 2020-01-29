North America Foam Blowing Agents Market Report 2020-2030: Emerging Trends, Key Players, Types, Application, Trends And Growth Factors

The major factors driving the growth of the North America market include increasing demand for polymeric foams in the construction and automotive industries, and high demand for foam blowing agents in the manufacturing of polyurethane foam. Moreover, the high demand for low GWP and zero ODP blowing agents is anticipated to significantly increase the consumption of HFOs, inert gases and methyl formate blowing agents in the region.

Foam blowing agents are used to enhance certain properties and nature of polymers. These agents create holes and expand in polymer matrix, providing it cellular structure. The cellular structure provides strength to the foam, while using very less material. Hence, polymeric foams have several advantages, such as low density, low heat transfer, optimum flexibility and others, which makes them suitable for use in automotive and construction industries. Moreover, polymer foam products also provide comfort, durability, safety and support.

In the automotive industry, polymer foams are used for manufacturing of several components, such as wiper cowls, side skirts, bumpers, and roll pans. As there are several blowing agents available to customize the properties of polymer foams, the demand for these foams has increased over the years for applications in the construction and automotive industries.

Some of the key companies operating in the North America foam blowing agents market include Arkema S.A., Daikin Industries Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Sinochem Group, Linde AG, Zeon Corporation, Solvay S.A., and Harp International Ltd.

NORTH AMERICA FOAM BLOWING AGENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)

Hydrocarbons (HCs)

Methyl Formate

Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)

Inert Gases

Others

Polyurethane (PU) Foam PU Spray Rigid PUF Injected Rigid PUF Discontinuous Panel Rigid PUF Continuous Laminate/Boardstock PUF Integral Skin Rigid PUF Residential Appliances Rigid PUF Block for Pipe Sections Rigid PUF Continuous Block Flexible PU Foam

Polyolefin Foam Non-XLPE Foam XLPE Foam EPP Beads PP Foam EVA Foam

Polystyrene (PS) Foam XPS EPS

Phenolic Foam

Others

