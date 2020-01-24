North America Fall Detection System Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players: Philips N.V., Intel Corporation, Vital Connect, Blue Willow Systems, LifeCall, Williamson Corporation

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “North America Fall Detection System Market 2020” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. North America Fall Detection System market report is a synopsis in what the current status is for Abc industry. It explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are, while also focusing on the most significant key players and key brands which are driving the North America Fall Detection System market by their joint ventures, merges, product launches and accusations.

North America Fall Detection System Market is estimated to cross USD 216.35 Million by 2025 from USD 152.84 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The major factors driving the growth of this market are ability to assist in case of fall, growth in enhanced medical alert services, increased demand of wearable technology based fall detection system and growth in demand of smart phones. On the other hand, low acceptance of technology among elder population may hinder the growth of the market. North America Fall Detection System Market, By Product Type (Automatic Fall Detection System, Manual Fall Detection System), By Algorithm (Simple Threshold, Machine Learning), By Component (Accelerometers & Gyroscopes, Unimodal/Bimodal Sensors, Multimodal Sensors), By System (Wearable Systems {Watches, Clip-On, Necklace}, Non-Wearable Systems, In-Home Landline System, In-Home Cellular Systems), End-User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals and Senior Assisted Living Facilities, Lone Workers, Others), By Countries (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Company Coverage of North America Fall Detection System market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Medical Guardian LLP is going to dominate the fall detection system market following LifeFone, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Intel Corporation, VitalConnect, Blue Willow Systems, LifeCall, Williamson Corporation, Life Assure, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Semtech Corporation, Connect America, Tunstall, Bay Alarm Medical, MobileHelp, Mytrex, Inc., AlertOne Services, LLC and MariCare

Key Drivers: North America Fall Detection System Market Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market for North America fall detection system are ability to assist in case of fall, growth in enhanced medical alert services. Increased demand of wearable technology based fall detection system and growth in demand of smart phones are the other factor which will drive the demand of North America fall detection system market. Low acceptance of technology among elder population is the factor which may restrict the growth of this market. Rising geriatric population and implementation of machine learning approach to detect fall are some of the factors which will drive the market in future.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise Analysis is mentioned in this North America Fall Detection System research report which covers the key regions like

North America ((US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the South America)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman,)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, China, South Korea, India New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc.)

Segmentation of the Market

This North America Fall Detection System research report provides Market segmentation which splits the report with production, Consumption and Revenue.

The North America fall detection system market is segmented on the basis of product type into two notable segments; automatic fall detection system and manual fall detection system. The fall detection system market is dominated by automatic fall detection system with 83.4% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period

The North America fall detection system market is divided based on algorithm into two segments; machine learning and simple threshold.

The North America fall detection system market is segmented based on component into three segments; accelerometers and gyroscope, multimodal sensor and unimodal or bimodal sensor.

On the basis of system, the North America fall detection system market is segmented into four segments; wearable, non-wearable, in-home cellular system and in-home landline system. Wearables are sub segmented into watches, necklace/pendant and clip on. Non- wearables are further sub segmented into camera, floor sensor and wall sensor.

The North America fall detection system market is categorized based on end user into four notable segments; home care setting, hospital and senior assisted living facilities, lone worker and others.

