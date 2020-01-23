Newly published study “North America Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Asia-Pacific entertainment and leisure robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.92% over 2018-2025 driven by a growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in both household and commercial applications across the region.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 51 figures, this 118-page report “APAC Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of APAC entertainment and leisure robots market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and country.

Based on system component, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of application, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems

• Education & Research Robots

• Robotic Companion Pets

• Commercial & Art Robots

On basis of end-user, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Household Sector (further segmented into Children, Elderly People, and Guests/Clients)

• Commercial Sector (further split into Live Performances, Amusement Parks, Museums, and Other Entertainment Venues)

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 4

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 4

1.1.1 Industry Definition 4

1.1.2 Research Scope 5

1.2 Research Methodology 6

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 6

1.2.2 Market Assumption 7

1.2.3 Secondary Data 7

1.2.4 Primary Data 7

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 8

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 9

1.2.7 Research Limitations 10

1.3 Executive Summary 11

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 13

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 13

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 15

2.]

Continued…

