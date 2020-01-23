Newly published study “North America Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/north-america-defense-and-security-drones-market-by-subsystem-uav-type-technology-end-user-application-frame-range-propulsion-endurance-mtow-launching-mode-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy?form=request-report-sample

North America military robots market is expected to reach $13.45 billion by 2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of robotics in military and defense applications.

Highlighted with 24 tables and 45 figures, this 181-page report “North America Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of North America military robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America military robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country.

Based on platform, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Airborne Robots (further split into MALE Military Drones, HALE Military Drones, Tactical Drones)

• Land Robots (further categorized into Wheeled Robots, Tracked Robots, Legged Robots, Wearable Robots)

• Marine Robots (further segmented as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV))

On basis of application, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Search and Rescue

• Combat Support

• Transportation

• Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

• Mine Clearance

• Firefighting

• Others

On basis of operation mode, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Human Operated (further split into Tethered and Untethered)

• Autonomous (further split into Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous)

On basis of payload, the market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Sensor

• Laser

• Radar & GPS

• Camera

• Video Screens

• Weapons

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform, Application, and Operation Mode over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America military robots market industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

$$$

Click to access full report and Table of Content at https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/north-america-defense-and-security-drones-market-by-subsystem-uav-type-technology-end-user-application-frame-range-propulsion-endurance-mtow-launching-mode-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Purchase the report @

https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/north-america-defense-and-security-drones-market-by-subsystem-uav-type-technology-end-user-application-frame-range-propulsion-endurance-mtow-launching-mode-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy/checkout?option=one

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 25

2.]

Continued…

About Us:

ABR Reports (Advanced Business Research Reports) is the premium market research reselling company which offers market research reports to individuals, organizations and industries to enhance and strengthen the decision making process. With associate thoroughgoing list of market research Publishers we tend to cut across over all the business verticals covering 5000+ micro markets and offer market size and share analysis, industry trend, information on products, regional market and keen business insights to our clients.

Contact Us:

Scott Harris

Sales Manager

Email ID: [email protected]

Phone No.: +1-561-448-7424