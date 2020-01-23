North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market | By Application, By End-User,By Geography

North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market, By Application (Image Classification, Optical Character Recognition, Bar Code Detection, Anomaly Detection), By End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others), By Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Trends and Forecast to 2025

North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market is expected to hold the leading market share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

There is an increase in demand for deep learning software in various manufacturing industries as the need for quality check and automation has increased. Moreover, growth in adoption of cloud-based applications for storage of the data is helping in the growth of the market. On the other hand lack of technical expertise and absence of standard protocol for the manufacturing and development of software and varying demand of end user has hindered the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market

The North America deep learning in machine vision market is segmented on the basis of application into image classification, optical character recognition, bar code detection and anomaly detection. In 2018, image classification is expected to dominate the deep learning in machine vision market with 58.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America deep learning in machine vision market is segmented on the basis of end-user into broad-based automotive, electronics, food & beverage, healthcare, aerospace & defence and others. In 2018, automotive is expected to dominate the deep learning in machine vision market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for North America deep learning in machine vision market are increasing need for quality inspection and automation, growth in adoption of cloud-based applications and growing demand for vision-guided robotic systems.

Key Points: North America Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market

Cognex Corporation is going to dominate the North America deep learning in machine vision market followed by MVTEC Software GMBH, Qualitas Technologies, SUALAB and Cyth Systems

The Image Classification segment is dominating the North America deep learning in machine vision market.

Automotive segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 49.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

