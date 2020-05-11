North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2017-2024)

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2024 from USD XX Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 24%.

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics MarketNorth America commercial vehicle telematics market is divided into type, provider type, vertical, and geography. Based on type, the North America commercial vehicle telematics market includes solution, and services. By provider type, the North America commercial vehicle telematics market is bifurcated into aftermarket, and OEM. Media & entertainment, travel & tourism, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government & utilities, and education are some of the verticals that are considered in the North America commercial vehicle telematics market. Based on country the country includes North America, US & Canada.

Commercial vehicle telematics market in North America is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. The market expansion can be attributed to the growth in integration of smartphones or tablets with automobiles for improving the experience of driving. Furthermore, it also the accumulative collaboration of the commercial vehicle telematics market with the automobile insurance industry that has boosted the market growth. The increase in adoption of the next-generation telematics protocol or NGTP have enhanced the telematics service delivery, leading to the proliferation of telematics technology. The growth in application of the commercial vehicle telematics and related services are also due to the connectivity cost, growing government mandate for positioning vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles, and escalating demand for smartphones.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7803

Based on type, the market is segmented into Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. Currently, Aftermarket has relatively high market share compared to Automotive OEM. Whenever, vehicle manufacturing companies forming collaborations with telematics providers would lead to high growth of Automotive OEM segment.

In terms of country, North America is one of the major markets for commercial vehicle telematics where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. US held the largest share for the North America commercial vehicle telematics market due to the increase in mandates regarding vehicle safety along with adoption of technologically advanced systems in cars and other automobiles.

Key players operating on the market are, CelluTrak, GM Fleet, Trimble, CTrack, FleetBoard, PTC, Inc., Masternaut Limited, Trimble Inc., OCTO Telematics Ltd.s, Inseego Corporation, ZONAR SYSTEMS, INC., Verizon Telematics, Inc., Infineon, Mix Telematics International Ltd., Omnitracs, LLC, Tomtom Telematics Bv, Microlise Group Ltd., Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Modulo Security, LLC, Tyco International Inc.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7803

The scope of the North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market:

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Type:

• Solution

• Services

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Provider Type:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Vertical:

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Tourism

• Healthcare

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government & Utilities

• Construction

• Education

North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Some of the key players of the North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics market include

• CelluTrak

• GM Fleet

• Trimble

• CTrack

• FleetBoard

• PTC, Inc.

• Masternaut Limited

• Trimble Inc.

• OCTO Telematics Ltd.s

• Inseego Corporation

• ZONAR SYSTEMS, INC.

• Verizon Telematics, Inc.

• Infineon

• Mix Telematics International Ltd.

• Omnitracs, LLC

• Tomtom Telematics Bv

• Microlise Group Ltd.

• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

• Modulo Security, LLC

• Tyco International Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of North America Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/north-america-commercial-vehicle-telematics-market/7803/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com