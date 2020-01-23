Newly published study “North America Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Global welding robotics market is expected to reach $29.27 billion by 2025 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.57%. The software market will grow at 12.19% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.94% during the same period, advancing to 300.14 thousand units by 2025.

Highlighted with 96 tables and 108 figures, this 208-page report “Global Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global welding robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global welding robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Rectilinear Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <50 Kg Payload • 50–150 Kg Payload • >150 Kg Payload

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Spot Welding

• Arc Welding

• Laser Welding

• Plasma Welding

• Others

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive and Transportation

• Electricals and Electronics

• Metals and Machinery

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global welding robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 5

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5

1.1.1 Industry Definition 5

1.1.2 Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8

1.2.2 Market Assumption 9

1.2.3 Secondary Data 9

1.2.4 Primary Data 9

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11

1.2.7 Research Limitations 12

1.3 Executive Summary 13

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 15

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 15

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 16

2.]

Continued…

