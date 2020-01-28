North America Apheresis Equipment Market Quantitative Industry Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The North America apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1,387.38 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.36 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the apheresis equipment market is primarily attributed to the increasing elderly population and the increasing incidence of hematologic diseases. However, complications associated with apheresis are likely to have a negative impact on market growth. On the other hand, growing medical tourism in Mexico is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America apheresis equipment market in the coming years.

Apheresis is a process in which blood is temporarily removed from the donor’s body and separated into various components such as plasma, platelets, red blood cells as well as white blood cells. It is done by centrifugation or membrane separation process. Blood diseases affect one or more parts of the body as well as total health. There are various blood diseases caused by certain genes. Some of the common blood diseases include anemia, hemophilia, von Willebrand disease (VWD), blood cancers such as myeloma, leukemia-lymphoma and others. The rising number of these diseases demands the need for a blood transfusion which is expected to increase the requirement of apheresis equipment, thereby bolstering the growth of the market.

Anemia is known to be the common blood disorder, and according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, it affects more than 3 million Americans. For instance, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (2017), approx. 5,382 deaths were estimated due to the anemia incidences in the U.S. Two of the most common types of apheresis used for the removal of a harmful substances from blood are cytapheresis and plasma exchange. Plasma exchange is used to treat disorders such as myasthenia gravis, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, multiple sclerosis and others. Cytapheresis is a process that removes an excess number of blood cells and is used in the treatment of leukemia, polycythemia and thrombocythemia. Thus, the rising incidence of hematologic diseases is expected to foster the growth of the apheresis equipment market in the region over the coming years.

In 2018, the disposable apheresis kits segment held the largest market share of the apheresis equipment market, by product. The disposable apheresis kits segment is also expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as the disposable apheresis kits are used on a large scale while conducting the procedure. Since these kits are intended for single-use and the number of apheresis procedures has been increasing, the demand for the disposable apheresis kits segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.

In 2018, the membrane separation held a largest market share of the apheresis equipment market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. Moreover, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the plasmapheresis segment held a largest market share of the apheresis equipment market, by procedure. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing applications of the procedure. However, the LDL-Apheresis segment is expected to grow at faster rate due to the technique is used for the treatment of other rare diseases such as familial hypercholesterolemia.

In 2018, the hospitals & clinics segment held a largest market share of the apheresis equipment market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. Moreover, the similar segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Table of Contents

Introduction North America apheresis equipment market – Key Takeaways North America apheresis equipment market – Market Landscape North America apheresis equipment market – Key Market Dynamics North America apheresis equipment market – Analysis North America apheresis equipment market Analysis – By Product North America apheresis equipment market Analysis – By Component North America apheresis equipment market Analysis– by Deployment North America apheresis equipment market Analysis– by End User North America apheresis equipment market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 North America apheresis equipment market – Industry Landscape North America apheresis equipment market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

