North America Aluminum Casting Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Top Key Players are

North America Aluminum Casting Market By Process (Expendable Mold Casting and Non-Expendable Mold Casting), Source (Primary (Fresh Aluminium) and Secondary (Recycled Aluminium), Application (Intake Manifolds, Oil Pan Housings, Structural Parts, Chassis Parts, Cylinder Heads, Engine Blocks, Transmissions, Wheels & Brakes, Heat Transfers and Others), End-User (Automotive, Building And Construction, Industrial, Household Appliances, Aerospace, Electronic And Electrical, Engineering Tools and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Aluminum Casting Market

Aluminum casting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 20,423.83 million by 2027. Growing investment in automobile industry adopts the utilization of aluminum casting products are the factors for the market growth.

North America region is dominating due to increasing number of vehicles which have lightweight materials. It has been assumed that with the help of lightweight materials and highly efficient engines the vehicles in the U.S. alone can save more than 5 billion gallons of fuel by the year 2030.

This aluminum casting market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

North America Aluminum Casting Market Scope and Market Size

North America aluminum casting market is segmented on the basis process, source, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets. On the basis of process, the market is segmented into expendable mold casting and non-expendable mold casting. In North America, the non-expendable mold casting segment is car parts increasing in the U.S. region because the maximum which are produced such as engine blocks or structural parts have been manufactured majorly through the high pressure die casting process.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into primary (fresh aluminum) and secondary (recycled aluminum). In North America, the country like the U.S. have low rates of recycling because of the inadequate initiatives by government to support recycling process in these countries and that is the reason why the region is focusing towards the fresh aluminum to manufacture the products.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into intake manifolds, oil pan housings, structural parts, chassis parts, cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmissions, wheels & brakes, heat transfers and others. In North America, regulators have started considering “wells to wheels” approach to calculate the social impact of automobiles across the cycle of the product life rather than focusing only on the automobiles. Thus the demand of wheels and brakes has been increasing in the U.S. market which further creates the opportunity for the aluminum casting market to grow and expand in the region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, building and construction, industrial, household appliances, aerospace, electronics and electrical, engineering tools and others. In North America, the demand of vehicles has been increased in the countries like the U.S. and Canada. The companies like Ford have started mass production techniques which has boosted the demand of automobile sector in the region.

North America Aluminum Casting Market Country Level Analysis

North America market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by process, source, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the aluminum casting market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

North America Aluminum Casting Market, By Process

​​​​​​​

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growth in the Automobile Industry

North America aluminum casting market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for aluminum casting market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in infant formula regulatory scenarios and their impact on the aluminum casting market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and North America Aluminum Casting Market Share Analysis

Aluminum casting market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to North America aluminum casting market.

The major players covered in the report are Alcoa Corporation, Endurance Technologies Limited, Ryobi Limited, DyCast Specialties Corporation, Consolidated Metco, Inc., Alcast Technologies, Ningbo Beilun Create Mould Machine Co., Ltd, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, GIBBS, Dynacast, Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, LA Aluminum, TPi Arcade, Drahtwerk Elisental W. Erdmann GmbH & Co., Wagstaff Inc., Ningbo Innovaw Mechanical CO.,LTD., Modern Aluminum Castings CO., INC. and Pacific Die Casting Corp. among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In June 2019, LA Aluminum announced a new Haas VF9-40 CNC machine which will be used in making permanent mold tooling. It will further provide the customers with faster tooling lead times.

In October 2019, In China Toyota Industries Corporation started its first-ever overseas manufacturing of electric compressors. It will help the company to increase its production and also increase the demand of aluminum for the company.

