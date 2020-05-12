Nonresidential Building Construction Market Status and Industry Outlook 2020 to 2022

Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Nonresidential Building Construction industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The non-residential building construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct non-residential buildings (including new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs). The establishments in this market include non-residential general contractors, non-residential for-sale builders, non-residential design-build firms, and non-residential project construction management firms. The non-residential building market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

Companies Mentioned: Clark Construction Group, Turner Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting, Balfour Beatty, China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global nonresidential building construction market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global nonresidential building construction market. Africa was the smallest region in the global nonresidential building construction market.

Building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. According to World Green Building Trends Survey 2015, about 51% of construction firms in the UK were involved in green construction projects. Certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies to develop high-performance, sustainable residential and commercial buildings, and also offer a variety of benefits, from tax deductions to marketing opportunities. Sustainable construction materials such as natural paints and steel beams made from recycled material are being widely used in the UK. Other green construction techniques such as cross-ventilation for more natural environment, green construction software such as Construction Suite to ensure green compliance, and Green Globes management tool are also being used in the construction industry.

