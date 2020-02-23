Nonresidential Building Construction Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Nonresidential Building Construction Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The non-residential building construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct non-residential buildings (including new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs). The establishments in this market include non-residential general contractors, non-residential for-sale builders, non-residential design-build firms, and non-residential project construction management firms.

The nonresidential building construction market expected to reach a value of nearly $4232.15 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the nonresidential building construction market is due to the emergence of building information systems for efficient building management, and other technological advances.

However, the market for nonresidential building construction is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as talent shortages and management succession challenges.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Nonresidential Building Construction market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The global nonresidential building construction market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The nonresidential building construction market is segmented into Institutional Buildings, and Commercial Buildings. Among these segments, the institutional buildings market accounts for the largest share in the global nonresidential building construction market.

By Geography – The global nonresidential building construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s nonresidential building construction market accounts for the largest share in the global nonresidential building construction market.

Some of the major players involved in the Nonresidential Building Construction market are Clark Construction Group, Turner Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting, Balfour Beatty, and China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

