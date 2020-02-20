Nonferrous Metal Production And Processing Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Nonferrous Metal Production And Processing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The nonferrous metal production and processing market expected to reach a value of nearly $1225.34 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the nonferrous metal production and processing market is due to increase in new vehicle sales in rapidly developing countries such as china and India owing to rise in disposable income, growing population.

The nonferrous metal production and processing market consists of sales of nonferrous metals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in smelting ores into nonferrous metals and/or the primary refining of nonferrous metals (except aluminum) by electrolytic methods or other processes.

Major players in the global nonferrous metal production and processing market include Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd, Vale S.A., Rio Tinto plc, Anglo American plc, BHP Billiton plc.

The global nonferrous metal production and processing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The nonferrous metal production and processing market is segmented nonferrous metal (except aluminum) smelting and refining, copper rolling, drawing, extruding, and alloying, nonferrous metal (except copper and aluminum) rolling, drawing, and extruding, secondary smelting, refining, and alloying of nonferrous metal (except copper and aluminum).

By Geography – The global nonferrous metal production and processing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific nonferrous metal production and processing market accounts the largest share in the global nonferrous metal production and processing market.

