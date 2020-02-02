Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Hiperbaric Espana (Alantra Private Equity), Avure Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobe Steel, Bosch

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Non-Thermal Pasteurization market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Non-Thermal Pasteurization players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Non-Thermal Pasteurization industry situations. According to the research, the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market was valued at USD 81.84 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market include:

Hiperbaric Espana (Alantra Private Equity)

Avure Technologies

Thyssenkrupp AG

Kobe Steel

Bosch

Chic Freshertech

Elea Technology

Pulsemaster