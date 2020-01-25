Non-opioid Pain Patches market set to witness solid growth through forecast period2018 – 2028

Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Non-opioid Pain Patches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Non-opioid Pain Patches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6100&source=atm

Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Landscape

The landscape of Global Non-Opioid Pain Patches market is witnessing significant developments that are shaping both its competitive future as well as overall appearance. A glimpse is provided below.

The global non-opioid pain patches market is highly fragmented. And, prominent players in the global non-opioid pain patches market are Acorda Therapeutics; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.; IBSA Institut Biochimque SA; Alkermes; Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd.; Capsugel; and Mylan N.V. It is not hard to guess that the competition is intense too.

Current focus for most companies to chart growth in the global non-opioid pain patches market is through improving product and market them better. In order to capture opportunities, it is important to focus on use of better technology. Besides, in order to stay ahead of the curves, players often take to mergers and acquisitions. They also opt for strategic partnerships and collaborations to explore synergies for future growth.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Patches Market: Key trends and driver

Trends:

The global Non-opioid pain patches market is being driven on to a high growth trajectory, owing to a number of factors. Some of the most potent ones are outlined below:

Rise in opioid addiction is leading to governments all over to rethink patches. And, this in turn is leading to the non-opioid variants. This is particularly helpful in situations where the treatment for pain is long-term. And, considering that the incidence of associated disorders is rising rapidly, the market will see a positive upward slope over the forecast period.

Worldwide, people are ageing rapidly. As per a recent study, by 2050, the world will see one in six people fall into the age bracket of 65 and above. And, this number is more pronounced in North American and European regions. Here the ratio will be one in four. And, as this number increases, so would incidence of pain and thus, would global non-opioid pain patches market. It might also be worth noting here that in 2018, this population reached historic proportions. It was for the first time that people falling into the geriatric bracket surpassed the number of those aged 5 and below.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Patches Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe will hold the lion’s share owing to presence of prominent market players and rapidly rising geriatric population. But the region that will present players with new growth opportunities is the Asia Pacific (APAC). With people seeing rising disposable incomes and countries already struggling with drug abuse, there will be a massive increase in demand for the non-opioid pain patches. It is a result of both a great performance economically of these nations as well as rising problem of drug use.

The report is segmented into the following:

Patch Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Methyl Salicylate Patches

Capsaicin Patches

Ketoprofen Patches

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Hospitals

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6100&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6100&source=atm

The Non-opioid Pain Patches Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Size

2.1.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Production 2014-2025

2.2 Non-opioid Pain Patches Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Non-opioid Pain Patches Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Non-opioid Pain Patches Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Non-opioid Pain Patches Market

2.4 Key Trends for Non-opioid Pain Patches Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Non-opioid Pain Patches Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Non-opioid Pain Patches Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….