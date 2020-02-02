Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Ge Healthcare (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffman-La Roche Pacific Biosciences of California

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT industry situations. According to the research, the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT market.

Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)Marketwas valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.99billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24089&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=005

Key players in the Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing NIPT Market include:

Ge Healthcare (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffman-La Roche Pacific Biosciences of California

Perkinelmer

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies