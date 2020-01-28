Non-GMO Food Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by2017 – 2025

Global Non-GMO Food Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Non-GMO Food industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Non-GMO Food as well as some small players.

Key Developments

The non-GMO Project butterfly seal since it started to be put in food products in 2010 has gathered considerable currency in the food industry. The logo has to an extent earning the trust of consumers, retailers, and manufacturers. The products that show these logos are growing at double digit growth rate year-over-years, which underscores the potential in the non-GMO food market.

Mi Rancho, a developer of specialty foods, in September 2019 announced that it has unveiled new product line of non-GMO tortillas. The formulation is made using hybrid corn-wheat flour. The company works closely with its suppliers to prevent genetic modification of its ingredients at sourcing points. Several other food producers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by including non-GMO ingredients and keep pace with the recent strides made by the industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global non-GMO food market are:

Nature's Path Foods Inc.

Clif Bar & Co.

Pernod Ricard S.A.

Nature's Path

Cargill Inc.

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Global Non-GMO Food Market: Growth Dynamics

Numerous food manufacturers in the non-GMO food product are strengthening their production facilities. Vendors are expanding their distribution facilities across geographies. Key players looking for stronghold in the non-GMO market are also focusing on better control of end-to-end production, especially their sourcing of ingredients. Further, they are leveraging the potential of digital distribution channels.

Growing popularity of non-GMO meat and poultry products in developed countries is also augmenting the potential of the non-GMO food market. In the coming years, non-GMO food producers may focus on developing better methods of communicating the business value of non-GMO to average consumers around the world. This will further cement the potential in the market.

Global Non-GMO Food Market: Regional Analysis

Among the various regions, North America is a prominent market. The demands for non-GMO foods are to a large extent propelled by rapidly growing comprehension of consumers about the benefits of such products. Moreover, the regional market has flourished on the back of an array of product launches by leading food manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising market and is likely to rise at rapid pace in the coming few years. Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of GMO food is also boosting the Asia Pacific non-GMO food market.

Important Key questions answered in Non-GMO Food market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Non-GMO Food in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Non-GMO Food market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Non-GMO Food market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

