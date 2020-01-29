Non-dairy Yogurt Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2018 – 2028

Indepth Read this Non-dairy Yogurt Market

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Key Trends

The introduction of new flavors and types is one of the major factor encouraging the growth of the non-dairy yogurt market across the globe. The rising popularity of vegan food has resulted in a substantial rise in demand for non-dairy yogurt, especially with the people who are lactose intolerant and allergic to milk. These factors are projected to accelerate the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Market Potential

The rising demand for flavored yogurt across the globe is the key factor accelerating the growth of the non-dairy yogurt market across the globe. The nutritional value present in non-dairy yogurt is expected to boost the demand in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising health consciousness among people has resulted in a high demand for low-fat yogurt, which is predicted to generate promising growth opportunities for the global non-dairy yogurt market throughout the forecast period.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional point of view, Europe is estimated to lead the global non-dairy yogurt market throughout the forecast period. The high consumption of non-dairy yogurt in the U.K. and France and the rising popularity of flavored yogurt is projected to encourage the growth of the market across Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a promising growth in the coming years, thanks to the marketing and advertising activities being carried by the leading players in this region. In addition to this, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of consuming non-dairy yogurt and the rising disposable income of consumers are some of the other key factors projected to accelerate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for non-dairy yogurt is growing at a substantial rate and is expected to witness a high level of competition throughout the forecast period. The rising number of players projected to enter the market is likely to generate promising growth opportunities in the coming years. Some of the leading players operating in the non-dairy yogurt market across the globe are The Whitewave Foods Company, General Mills, Yoso, Coconut Grove Yogurt, Crunch Culture, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and COYO. These players are focusing on development of new product and innovations in order to attract a large number of consumers worldwide.

