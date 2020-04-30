Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2019 to 2025
Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market valued approximately USD 4.60 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Non-Dairy Yogurt Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The yogurt is not produced by milk, that means it consists of lactose content and that is referred as non-dairy yogurt. The non-dairy yogurt is consumed by the people who are intolerant to lactose. The non-dairy yogurt is gaining huge demand because of its health benefits. It has various benefits like it helps in increasing the metabolism which in turn leads to weight loss, protection from free radicals, minimizes inflammation, helps in absorbing the minerals and improves the bowel function.
Non-dairy yogurt is rich in vitamins, amino acids, minerals and essential fats, thus helping in having healthy skin and hair. High demand for flavored yogurt among the consumers, increase in the health consciousness and rising people who are intolerant to lactose and are allergic to milk are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, high demand for flavored yogurt among the consumers is also aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of new flavor and types is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of strong distribution channel is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for flavored yogurt and growing demand from food & beverage industries in the region. North America is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Non-Dairy Yogurt market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising health awareness among people and rising disposable income in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Coconut Grove Yogurt
Yoso
The Whitewave Foods Company
The Hain Celestial Group
General Mills
COYO
Crunch Culture
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Soy Yogurt
Cashew Yogurt
Coconut Yogurt
Others
By Application:
Frozen Dessert
Food
Beverages
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
