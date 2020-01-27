Non-Dairy Yogurt Market 2020-2025 by Coconut Grove Yogurt, Yoso, The Whitewave Foods Company, The Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, COYO, Crunch Culture

Description

Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market valued approximately USD 4.60 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Non-Dairy Yogurt Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The yogurt is not produced by milk, that means it consists of lactose content and that is referred as non-dairy yogurt.

The non-dairy yogurt is consumed by the people who are intolerant to lactose. The non-dairy yogurt is gaining huge demand because of its health benefits. It has various benefits like it helps in increasing the metabolism which in turn leads to weight loss, protection from free radicals, minimizes inflammation, helps in absorbing the minerals and improves the bowel function. Non-dairy yogurt is rich in vitamins, amino acids, minerals and essential fats, thus helping in having healthy skin and hair. High demand for flavored yogurt among the consumers, increase in the health consciousness and rising people who are intolerant to lactose and are allergic to milk are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, high demand for flavored yogurt among the consumers is also aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of new flavor and types is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of strong distribution channel is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Non-Dairy Yogurt Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for flavored yogurt and growing demand from food & beverage industries in the region. North America is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Non-Dairy Yogurt market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising health awareness among people and rising disposable income in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Coconut Grove Yogurt

Yoso

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

COYO

Crunch Culture

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Soy Yogurt

Cashew Yogurt

Coconut Yogurt

Others

By Application:

Frozen Dessert

Food

Beverages

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Non-Dairy Yogurt Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Non-Dairy Yogurt Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Non-Dairy Yogurt Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. A

