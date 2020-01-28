Noise Vibration Harshness Testing Market : Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand

Merger and acquisitions and research and development are some of the key strategies adopted by the players operating ion this noise vibration harshness testing market. National Instruments Corporation (The U.S.), HEAD acoustics GmbH (Germany), DEWEsoft d.o.o. (Slovenia), Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. (The U.S.), G.R.A.S. Sound & Vibration A/S (Denmark), IMC Meßsysteme GmbH (Germany), M+P International Mess- Und Rechnertechnik GmbH (Germany), Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S. (Denmark), Prosig Ltd. (The U.K.), Signal X Technologies LLC (The U.S.) among others are some of the key players operating in the noise vibration harshness testing market. New product development is another prime business strategy for better market penetration. Furthermore, strategic business partnerships along with business alliances with other companies in this field are some of the major business strategies taken by the companies operating in this industry primarily to build up its foothold globally.

Growing stringent environmental noise regulations across different regions due to its harmful impact on human health is some of the prime reasons behind the robust growth of noise vibration harshness testing market globally. The market has been segmented into by type which includes hardware and software among others. The market is also segmented into by application which includes aerospace & defense, automotive, power generation, construction, industrial, consumer electronics among others. The market for noise vibration harshness testing, by region is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Automotive manufacturers primarily focuses on reducing the noise levels along with demand for increasing fuel efficiency are some of the driving factors for noise vibration harshness testing market. The market for noise vibration harshness testing by type is segmented into hardware and software. In addition, hardware is segmented into sensors, meters, analyzers among others. Increasing demand for measurement of vibration and noise from the automotive along with transportation vertical is fueling the market for meters and which is contributing a positive growth in the NVH testing market. Sound level meters and noise dosimeters are expected to contribute majority of the meters market over the forecast period.

The major application fields of noise vibration harshness testing market include aerospace & defense, automotive, power generation, construction, industrial, and consumer electronics among others. The automotive is anticipated to account the largest market share between 2016 and 2024. Growing stringent pass-by-noise levels for the automotive across the globe and the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and its rising need to measure low level noise is anticipated to fuel noise vibration harshness testing market. Telecom testing, noise mapping, environmental noise and building acoustics are some of the prime end use field of noise vibration harshness testing market. In addition, sound quality, ground vibration testing, transient acoustic holography is some of the other application areas of noise vibration harshness testing market.

North America accounted the highest market share in the noise vibration harshness testing market, followed by Europe. Presence of large scale industrial base, primarily aerospace and defense, power generation and automotive are anticipated to propel the development of NVH testing market across North America. The U.S. is leading the market across North America, followed by Mexico and Canada. In Europe, The U.K., France, Germany, Italy is leading the market for NVH testing. China, South Korea, India, Taiwan and Japan are anticipated to register positive development over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. U.A.E and Saudi Arabia is also holding prominent position across Middle East and Africa. In South America, Brazil and Argentina are leading the NVH testing market globally. Increasing negative impact of the noise pollution on the human health is one of the prime concerns which are contributing in the positive growth of the market.