Nocturia Market Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Trends and Prospects

For proper treatment of nocturia, diagnosis to identify neurological disorders, cardiac symptoms, intake of medicines such as cardiac glycosides, and hypertension is imperative. The patients should also be thoroughly diagnosed for sleep apnea, obesity, lower limb edema, and pelvic analysis. These diagnostics segment of nocturia market is estimated to maintain consistent demand as the geriatric population surges across the global. According to the National Institute of Aging, 1.6 billion people will be aged over 65 by 2050. Pelvic organ prolapse repair and surgical intervention with respect to transurethral prostatectomy are the last approaches for physicians and surgeons. Nocturia in past couple of years has gained a lot of attention and prompted researches and manufacturers to invest and thereby improve quality sleep and overall life rating. Some of the pipeline drugs include desmopressin acetate, afacifenacin, fedovapagon, ASP-7035, lidocaine, Paxerol among others.

Global Nocturia Market: Geographical Outlook

Owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, the U.S. and Canada make North America as the most lucrative region in the global market for nocturia, although Europe too is experiencing escalation in demand due to rising aging population, feasible support, and sponsorship from government agencies and other companies. Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World market in terms of research activities are not contributing too significantly in the global nocturia market but for existing and new entrants these regions render pool of opportunities to explore and grow owing to developments in healthcare infrastructure, rise in disposable income, and increasing incidences of diabetes and bladder cancer conditions.

Astellas Pharma Inc., Allergan, Inc., Urigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vantia Therapeutics, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. are some of the key companies currently operational in global nocturia market.

