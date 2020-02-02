Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Bunge Limited, Yara International ASA, Eurochem Group AG, Sinofert Holdings Limited., CVR Partners

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Nitrogenous Fertilizers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Nitrogenous Fertilizers market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Nitrogenous Fertilizers players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Nitrogenous Fertilizers industry situations. According to the research, the Nitrogenous Fertilizers market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Nitrogenous Fertilizers market.

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 107.98 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 131.46 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market include:

Bunge Limited

Yara International ASA

Eurochem Group AG

Sinofert Holdings Limited.

CVR Partners

LP

Koch Industries

Coromandel International

CF Industries Holdings

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan