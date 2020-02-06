Nitrogen Generators Market In-Depth Research Report 2019 – 2026|Prominent Players and Growth Strategies

Nitrogen Generators analysis is provided for the markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The global nitrogen generators market was valued at $11,776.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $17,435.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. Nitrogen generator is a type of industrial on-site gas generation systems. This system serves as an ideal method to supply nitrogen across many manufacturing industries such as metal, semiconductor, chemicals, and others.

Request a sample of this premium research:

https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3414471?utm_source=Dn&utm_medium=NS

The factors that drive the growth of the global nitrogen generator market include development of end-user industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, increase in application of nitrogen in fire & corrosion control and as dielectric gas in high voltage equipment is anticipated to boost the adoption of nitrogen generators globally. In addition, the high purity of nitrogen of level 99.995% generated using nitrogen generators continues to influence the development of the market during the study period. Additionally, cost-effectiveness and sustainability of nitrogen have shifted the preference of the manufacturing sector from traditional nitrogen cylinders to nitrogen generators. Further, the global nitrogen generators market is witnessing significant growth, owing to rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for nitrogen generators in the medical & healthcare sectors.

Key players such as Peak Scientific, Air Liquide, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Group offer advanced nitrogen generators for varied end-user industries. For instance, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Group deals in small-scale nitrogen generators chemical, steel, automobile, electronics, food, construction, and shipbuilding. However, the threat of substitutes and high investment required by this technology are some of the key challenges faced by the industry. In contrast, technological developments such as touchscreen system control and others are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for major players in the industry.

The global nitrogen generators market is segmented into generator type, end-user industry, and region. Deepening on generator type, the market is divided into PSA nitrogen generator, membrane nitrogen generator, and cryogenic nitrogen generator. The PSA nitrogen generator segment is anticipated to dominate the global nitrogen generators market throughout the study period. By on end-user industry, the market is segregated into food & beverage, medical & pharmaceuticals, transportation, electrical & electronics, chemical, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Region wise, the nitrogen generators market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report for the nitrogen generators market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., L’Air Liquide S.A., Linde, NOVAIR S.A.S, On Site Gas Systems, Inc., Oxymat A/S, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Peak Gas Generation. Many competitors in the nitrogen generators market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2018, Peak Scientific launched a new Solaris XE nitrogen generator, which can deliver nitrogen gas up to 35L/min, at purity levels of up to 99.5% for liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) applications.

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium research:

https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3414471?utm_source=Dn&utm_medium=NS

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global nitrogen generators market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Global nitrogen generators market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

• Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL NITROGEN GENERATORS MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY GENERATOR TYPE

• PSA nitrogen generator

• Membrane nitrogen generator

• Cryogenic nitrogen generator

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

• Food & beverage

• Transportation

• Medical & pharmaceuticals

• Electrical and Electronics

• Chemicals

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

• Atlas Copco AB

• Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

• L’Air Liquide S.A.

• Linde(NYSE:LIN)

• NOVAIR S.A.S

• On Site Gas Systems, Inc.

• Oxymat A/S

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation(NYSE:PH)

• Peak Gas Generation

Purchase This Research:

https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/4841?utm_source=DRW&utm_medium=NS

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mail [email protected]