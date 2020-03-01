Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

The Business Research Company’s Nitrogen Fertilizers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global nitrogen fertilizers market was worth $ 54.61 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 7% and reach $70.62 billion by 2023.

The nitrogen fertilizers market consists of sales of nitrogenous fertilizers. Nitrogen fertilizer manufacturers produce fertilizers from sewage or animal waste and manufacture nitrogenous materials and mix them into fertilizers. Ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate and anhydrous ammonia are considered to be part of the nitrogenous fertilizer manufacturing segment.

Nitrogen is one of the fertilizers majorly affecting the pH balance in the soil, whether its alkaline or acidic based on the type of the nitrogen fertilizer that has been used. pH value gives the measure of how alkaline or acidic a solution is. Crops are developing resistance with the increased usage of nitrogen fertilizers and it in turn leads to deterioration of soil and environment.

Few Points From Table Of Content

Executive Summary Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Characteristics Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Size And Growth Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Segmentation Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Trends And Strategies Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the nitrogen fertilizers market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the nitrogen fertilizers market are Yara International, CF Industries Holdings Inc., PJSC Togliattiazot, Nutrien Inc., OCI NV, Coromandel International Ltd, EuroChem Group, Koch Industries Inc., SABIC Group, and Bunge Limited.

