NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences of California, Qaigen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

The NGS-based RNA-seq market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The research on the NGS-based RNA-seq market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The competitive landscape scenario seen among top NGS-based RNA-seq players shows the NGS-based RNA-seq market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.65billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market include:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences of California

Qaigen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Perkinelmer

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech AG