NFC Technology Market – Key Market Trends Significant To The Growth Prospects

Near field communication (NFC) has been around since past few years but was not yet implemented as it was undergoing pilot testing phase. Considerable research and developments have been made in this field and several prototypes are developed for number of products and applications. Major application areas of NFC include mobile payments, data sharing, and advertisement among others. Although there are limited products commercially available today using NFC technology, this market is expected to witness immense growth in product and applications in upcoming few years.

NFC technology market is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate of 68.8% owing to increase in market share of SIM based model and handset embedded model in near future. NFC technology is rapidly adopted in number of mobile applications, thus adding to the growth of NFC technology industry. This technology is largely implemented in developed economies like North America and Europe which are the major contributors in NFC chips industry sharing over more than 60% of the total market share. NFC technology is expected to grow rapidly in Asia Pacific market owing to increasing use of mobile phones and wireless applications.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

NFC Chip

Micro SD Card

Integrated SIM

Reader and Middleware

Based on Application

Mobile Payment

Ticketing

Booking

Data Sharing

Access Control

Infotainment

Advertisement

This research report analyzes this market depending on its major market segments and geographies. Geographical regions analyzed under this report are