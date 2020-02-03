NFC Chips Market With New Principle And Updated Strategies 2027

NFC or near field communication is a type of short-range wireless communication technology used in modern electronic devices. The chip is usually embedded in smartphones, tablets, and laptops for short range communication. With the growing adoption of cashless payments and others scanning applications in mobile devices that require radio communications. Technological developments in the North American region and growing markets in the APAC countries create favorable landscape for the key players in future.

The NFC chips market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for smartphones coupled with the increasing trend of contactless payment. Moreover, increasing expenses for research and development are further boosting the growth of the NFC chips market. However, high cost and data security issues may hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the rapid adoption of advanced consumer electronics would create significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the NFC chips market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key NFC chips companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Broadcom Inc

– Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

– Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

– NXP Semiconductors

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– SAMSUNG

– STMicroelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated.

– VERIMATRIX

The report analyzes factors affecting NFC chips market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the NFC chips market in these regions.

