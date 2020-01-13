Next-generation rocket of NASA ready for transportation and experimentation

The Space Launch System, a rocket of future generation, is now out of sharing problems. The experts started making the structure back in 2011 but underwent ballooning costs and frequent delays. Still and all, the collection of the initial main phase of the rocket is now over, and it is ready for transportation and experimentation.

The collection of the main phase of the rocket completed last year at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, located in New Orleans, Louisiana. The completed stage measures 212 feet tall and had a section of engine tightened on last September. Having all the four RS-25 engines attached, the mammoth skyrocket is now preparing for the transportation. The team used scaffolding to examine all parts of the phase, both inside and outside. They also checked to see if the electronic and propulsion components fitted well.

To enable the movement of such a large body, NASA uses its Pegasus barge that can accommodate the rocket parts over the water purposely to avoid the dangers and problems of road transportation. The main phase will transport from New Orleans to Stennis Space Center of NASA situated near Bay to. Louis,

