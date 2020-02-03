Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players2017 – 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

The global next generation non-volatile memory market is growing due to innumerable factors, which include rise in the demand for mass storage and universal storage devices and escalating demand for fast, high scalable, and economical memory solutions. In addition, as traditional memory technologies are on a downswing, this is projected to be a key factor driving the development of new technologies, which are expected to provide efficient and faster storage methods. Increasing demand for next generation non-volatile memory in various industrial applications and as replacements for flash memory is likely to subsequently provide new opportunities for market growth in the given period. High demand for wearable and flexible electronics may also offer new avenues for industry growth. However, high designing cost is expected to limit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The MRAM product segment is a key contributor to the market, and is expected to account for a large market share over the forecast period. Enterprise storage is projected to hold a significant share in the market in the years to come due to increase in the adaptation of STT-MRAM and PCM memory. In terms of application, consumer electronics is expected to hold a key position in the market. The prominent vendors in the telecommunication industry will be extensively using next generation non-volatile memory to provide their customers an enhanced experience, thus fuelling the market growth.

Global Next Generation-Non Volatile Memory Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global next generation non-volatile memory market can be classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Due to the presence of key market players operating in developing economies such as South Korea, Japan, China, and India, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share in the forecast period. Furthermore, due to rising demand for smart devices such as tablets and smartphones, the market in this region will grow exponentially in the years to come.

Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market: Key Players

The report profiles prominent players in the global next generation non-volatile memory market based on various attributes such as financial overview, business strategies, company overview, and recent developments. Some of the key players are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Adesto Technologies, Everspin Technologies, Intel Corporation, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corp, Micron Technology, and Toshiba Corporation.

