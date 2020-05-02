Next-Generation Firewall Market Business Strategy is based on Industry Share, Size and Top Leaders: Cisco Systems, Forcepoint, Fortinet, SonicWall, Sophos Ltd., Juniper Networks |2020-2026 Forecast Research

A Next-Generation Firewall is a network security device that delivers abilities beyond a traditional firewall. While a traditional firewall typically provides splendid inspection of incoming and outgoing network traffic, a next-generation firewall comprises additional features like application awareness and control, combined intrusion prevention, and cloud-delivered threat intelligence.

Rising erudite cyber-attacks, development in internet of things based complex threat landscape, implementation of stringent government rules for data safety and security are the major driving factors for next-generation firewall market.

However, lack of skilled talent, performance issues related with cloud protection are major factors which are affecting the growth of next-generation firewall market. Regardless of these limitations, rising cyber-attacks and government supportive policies will accelerate the growth of next-generation firewall market in the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Fortinet, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

….

A Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) is a part of the third generation of firewall technology, combining a traditional firewall with other network device filtering functionalities, such as an application firewall using in-line deep packet inspection (DPI), an intrusion prevention system (IPS).

Global Next-generation Firewall Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Global Next-Generation Firewall Industry 2019-2026 is estimated to Scope of next-generation firewall market includes by Type (Hardware, Virtual, Cloud-based), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Based on Type, the market is divided into:

Hardware

Virtual

Cloud-based

Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Target Audience:

Next-generation Firewall Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

Table of Contents:-

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Global Next-generation Firewall Market — Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Global Next-generation Firewall Market — Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Global Next-generation Firewall Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.5. Global Next-generation Firewall Market – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Global Next-generation Firewall Market – PESTEL Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Environmental Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.6.5. Economic Factors

3.6.6. Legal Factors

Global Next-generation Firewall Market — Industry Trends

And Continued….

