Next-Generation Firewall Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cisco Systems, Sonicwall, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, Barracuda Networks

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Next-Generation Firewall Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Next-Generation Firewall market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Next-Generation Firewall market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Next-Generation Firewall players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Next-Generation Firewall industry situations. According to the research, the Next-Generation Firewall market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Next-Generation Firewall market.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market include:

Cisco Systems

Sonicwall

Palo Alto Networks

Zscaler

Barracuda Networks

Forcepoint

Check Point Software Technologies

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Hillstone Networks

Gajshield Infotech (I)