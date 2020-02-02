Next Generation Data Storage Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Dell Avago Technologies, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., HGST

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Next Generation Data Storage Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Next Generation Data Storage market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Next Generation Data Storage market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Next Generation Data Storage players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Next Generation Data Storage industry situations. According to the research, the Next Generation Data Storage market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Next Generation Data Storage market.

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market was valued at USD 65.85 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 223.04 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5437&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=001

Key players in the Global Next Generation Data Storage Market include:

Dell Avago Technologies

EMC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

L.P.

HGST

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM Corporation

NetApp

Avago Technologies

Drobo