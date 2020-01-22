Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Opko Health, Myriad Genetics

The report titled “Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Next generation cancer diagnostics technology offers potential in the discovery of advanced actionable targets for cancer. This technique is more sensitive and provides effective diagnostic solutions in cancer as compared to Sanger sequencing. In the next generation sequencing, multiple anomalies consisting of different genomic scales can be assayed simultaneously. The technology is actively used in various applications, including proteomic analysis, cancer screening, and biomarker development, among others.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market: Cepheid, Koninklijke Philips N.V, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen, Novartis AG, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Opko Health, Myriad Genetics, Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Genomic Health, Illumina, Hologic, Almac Group, Janssen Global Services and others.

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market on the basis of Types are:

Next Generation Sequencing

qPCR & Multiplexing

DNA Microarrays

Other

On the basis of Application , the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

According to the National Cancer Institute (the US), in 2018, around 2 million cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US, among which, nearly 609,640 mortality cases were estimated in the country due to cancer. The rising development of advanced next-generation cancer diagnostic technologies is expected to cater to the increasing number of cancer patients across the globe.

Regional Analysis For Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

