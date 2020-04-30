Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market – GLOBAL INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITY, GROWTH PROSPECTS, LATEST TECHNOLOGIES & FUTURE TRENDS WITH FORECAST 2017 – 2025

Newcastle disease is a viral disease caused by avian paramyxovirus type 1 (APMV-1). The roots of this virus can be traced back to the genus Avulavirus, belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family. Newcastle disease virus (NDV) is a contagious bird disease, which affects various domestic birds such as chicken and turkey, among other birds. Chicken are found to be more susceptible to this disease. The viral strain can be classified into various phenotypes depending up on the virulence expression in chicken.

These include least virulent strains, moderately virulent strains, which are also called mesogenic strains, and the most virulent strains also known as velogenic strains. The disease is transmitted by the fecal-oral route, owing to the exposure to the infected birds’ excretion, contaminated food, water, and equipment, among others. This disease is transmittable to humans.

The symptoms of the disease in birds vary based on the virus type, bird type, health and age of the bird, and environmental condition. The infected bird may show signs such as greenish diarrhea, breathing difficulties, sudden death, dropping wings, in-appetence, and sleepiness, among others. The virulent strains cause severe respiratory distress and nervous issues among the birds leading to high morbidity and mortality. The neurologic signs include tremors, torticollis (twisted neck), and paralysis. This high prevalence of the disease contributes to the significant growth of the Newcastle disease vaccine market.

The prevalence of the disease is expected to be significantly higher in the developing regions, leading to over 90% mortality in livestock. Increasing outbreaks of the disease, rising demand for livestock for consumption, and ongoing research to develop a treatment for this disease contribute to the growth of the market. However, the vaccines are known to deteriorate at room temperature within a couple of hours, making these unsuitable for transportation to distant villages. This is anticipated to restrain the Newcastle disease vaccines market. Lack of awareness about the disease among people maintaining livestock could also hamper market growth.

The global Newcastle disease vaccines market can be segmented based on vaccine type, species, end-user, and region. In terms of vaccine type, the market can be classified into live vaccines, killed vaccines, and thermostable vaccines. Eight different strains of the virus are used to make live vaccines, which include F, B1, LaSota, V4, V4-HR, I-2, Komarov, and Mukteswar. The thermostable vaccines segment is anticipated to record significant growth owing to its resistance to inactivation on exposure to high temperatures. Based on species, the market can be segmented into chicken, turkey, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others. The veterinary clinics segment is anticipated to record significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global Newcastle disease vaccines market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share, owing to growing awareness among people and ongoing research & development. Europe is projected to account for the second largest share.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the significant contribution from emerging economies such as China and India. High prevalence of Newcastle disease in the region and growing dependence on poultry as a source of protein drive the Newcastle disease vaccines market in the region.

Leading players in the global Newcastle disease vaccines market include GALVmed, Boehringer Ingelheim, Hester Biosciences Limited, Ceva Animal Health LLC, Zoetis, Inc., Merck Animal Health, Elanco, CAVAC, and QYH Biotech.