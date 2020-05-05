New Zealand Retail Banking Market Report-Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Key Players, and Regional Data Statistics

ReportsnReports added a new report on The New Zealand Retail Banking Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the New Zealand Retail Banking Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the New Zealand Retail Banking Market.

Margins among New Zealand banks have remained relatively stable due to benign macroeconomic conditions. The average cost-to-income ratio has changed little year on year, down 1 percentage point to 52% in 2017. However, there remain large disparities in operating efficiencies within the market. The same is also true for profitability, with large disparities in return on asset figures. Growth in balances across credit cards, retail deposits, personal loans, and mortgages is expected to continue at approximately the same rate for 2018-22.

This report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that have affected the New Zealand retail banking market over the last year, and provides insight into –

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance, including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Scope of this Report:

– Term deposits grew by 14.7% in 2017 and non-bank consumer lending grew by 12%.

– The big four gained the largest share of the mortgage market in 2017, gaining on average 0.9%.

– Heartland Banks increased its percentage of loans distributed on marketplace lending platforms from 5% in 2016 to 10% in 2017.

Table of Contents in this Report:

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

