New vaccine prevents genital herpes in mice and guinea pigs

A new vaccine that protects against genital herpes and that has been found to be working during laboratory experiments on mice and guinea pigs has been developed by a group of researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. During the experiments, the animals obtained immunity sterilized by the virus, the strongest type of immunity.

Genital herpes, also called herpes simplex virus type 2 or HSV-2, is a disease transmitted by a virus that usually spreads sexually. It can cause painful sores which can then spread to other parts of the body.

Experiments were first conducted on 74 mice. Rodents were exposed to genital herpes and, after 28 days of treatment, 63 of them obtained aestheticizing immunity. Basically, there was no trace of infection after exposure. Other experiments were conducted on 10 guinea pigs also exposed to genital herpes and also treated with the same vaccine. In this case, two guinea pigs still showed signs of infection after treatment but in a form in which they could no longer transmit the virus.

Harvey Friedman, an infectiologist and one of the authors of the study, declared himself “extremely encouraged” by these results. Of course, the hope is to create a similar vaccine that can also work in humans with the same level of effectiveness.

The vaccine was developed with a specific messenger RNA that creates the necessary proteins for the immune response by stimulating three types of antibodies: one that counteracts the introduction into the cells by the herpes virus and two others that divert the attempts of the same virus to disable the functions of the immune system.

