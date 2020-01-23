New Trends of Metal Casting Robots Market increasing demand with key Players – FANUC, KUKA, Yaskawa, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Nachi Robotic Systems

“Latest Research Report: Metal Casting Robots industry

Casting are used in a variety of industries and while material handling is a natural application, casting and foundry applications can be challenging. Casting Robots can automate the cast process by quickly and efficiently pouring molten metal into a reusable mold.

Scope of the Report:

The global revenue of Metal Casting Robots market was valued at 4050 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10312.98 M USD in 2025. In the future 8 years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 12.39%.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Metal Casting Robots, including Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic. And Semi-Automatic is the main type for Metal Casting Robots, and the Semi-Automatic reached revenue of approximately 2656.19 M USD in 2017, with 65.58% of global revenue.

The worldwide market for Metal Casting Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% over the next five years, will reach 8060 million US$ in 2024, from 4560 million US$ in 2019.

Global Metal Casting Robots Market documents a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

Metal Casting Robots Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:, FANUC, KUKA, Yaskawa, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Nachi Robotic Systems, Shanghai STEP Electric Corporation, EFORT Intelligent Equipment, Universal Robotics

The rising technology in Metal Casting Robots market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail. It includes a meticulous analysis of market trends, market shares and revenue growth patterns and the volume and value of the market. It is also based on a meticulously structured methodology. These methods help to analyze markets on the basis of thorough research and analysis.

The Type Coverage in the Market are , Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Metal Castings, Automobile Industry, Semiconductor, Aerospace, OthersThe research report summarizes companies from different industries. This Metal Casting Robots Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

• Detailed overview of parent market

• Changing market dynamics in the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape

• Strategies of key players and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

