New Trends of Laminated Tubes Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027

Global Laminated Tubes Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Laminated Tubes industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/11177?source=atm

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Laminated Tubes as well as some small players.

manufacturers of laminated tubes

With features such as enhanced tube design, transparent look and feel, barrier properties, leak-proof nature, and capability for high graphic flexo printing technology, laminated tubes are fast becoming the most preferred packaging type in the cosmetics, oral care, and pharmaceutical industries globally. Consumers prefer visually appealing products along with high protection for the contents. Among the various end use sectors, the oral care industry will witness the highest adoption of laminated tubes in the coming decade. The pharmaceutical industry is also fast catching up in its adoption of laminated tubes as an effective packaging solution that provides extra protection against contaminations besides an improved shelf life.

Rapid growth of skin care and hair care industries will drive global market demand for laminated tubes

Consumer demand for skin care and hair care products such as anti-ageing creams, shampoos, and hair conditioners has skyrocketed in the last few years and FMCG manufacturers especially in the hair care and skin care segment are making a conscious shift towards laminated tube packaging from traditional plastic tube packaging. Besides an appealing look, laminated tubes also provide softness and ease of use. Considering skin care and hair care lotions, creams, etc. need adequate protection from sunlight and UV rays, moisture, and oxygen, this move by manufacturers of skin care and hair care products towards laminated tubes is well justified, as laminated tubes provide adequate barrier protection for the contents, thereby increasing the shelf life of the products.

Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) is the largely used laminated tube for hair care and skin care products. Aluminium Barrier Laminate (ABL) is also used in some special products. The last few years have witnessed a great deal of innovation in the packaging of hair care and skin care products. For instance, Essel Propack has developed a unique laminated tube called the “Mystik” for packaging its premium hair colour products. The Albea Group in collaboration with L’Oreal has developed an innovative laminated tube for its permanent hair colour product.

Oral Care end use segment to witness 3.6X growth in value over the forecast period

An increasing adoption of laminated tubes in oral care, in the form of packaging for toothpastes and mouth wash gels has catapulted the oral care segment by end use to the top position in terms of market share in the global laminated tubes market. The oral care segment will hold more than 45% market value share throughout the duration of the forecast period, witnessing an impressive rise of 120 basis points in market share in 2027 over 2017. The oral care segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,371.3 Mn by the end of 2027, up from US$ 385.9 Mn by 2017 end, registering a CAGR of 13.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. The oral care segment will create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 985.5 Mn during the period of forecast. The cosmetics and personal care market is surging ahead with superfast growth in the Latin America, APEJ, and MEA regions owing to increasing consumer demand for skin care and hair care products. The cosmetics segment in the Latin America laminated tubes market is estimated to touch a value of US$ 41.6 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2%. While in the APEJ laminated tubes market, the cosmetics segment will reach a market value of US$ 133.1 Mn by the end of 2027, recording a CAGR of 17.4% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/11177?source=atm

Important Key questions answered in Laminated Tubes market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Laminated Tubes in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Laminated Tubes market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Laminated Tubes market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/11177?source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Laminated Tubes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Laminated Tubes , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Laminated Tubes in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Laminated Tubes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Laminated Tubes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Laminated Tubes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Laminated Tubes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.