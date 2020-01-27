New Trending Report On Global Fire Extinguisher Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

The Global Fire Extinguisher Market size was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of +9.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Fire extinguishers are used for putting out fires and saving loss of property and lives. The fire extinguisher component includes a hand-held cylindrical pressure vessel containing an agent, which can be discharged to extinguish a fire. The rise in the fire safety norms in the global industry and strict government regulations boost the growth of the fire extinguisher market.

The fire extinguisher market is segmented on the basis of extinguishing agents, product, end-user, and geography. Based on the extinguishing agent, the market is divided into dry chemical, foam, carbon dioxide, and others. Based on the product, it is classified into multipurpose dry chemical, regular dry chemical, portable fire extinguishers, automatic fire extinguishers, and others.

Major Players in Fire extinguisher market are:

• Amerex

• BRK Electronics

• Minimax

• Nationwide Fire Extinguishers

• Ansul

• Badger fire extinguisher

• Kidde

• First alert

• Rusoh

• Kanexfire

Global Fire extinguisher Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Multipurpose Dry Chemical

• Regular Dry Chemical

• Portable Fire Extinguisher

• Automatic Fire Extinguishers

• Others

Global Fire extinguisher Market: Application Segment Analysis

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Fire extinguisher Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Table Of Content:

1. Global Fire extinguisher Market Overview

2. Global Economic Impact on Fire extinguisher Industry

3. Global Fire extinguisher Competition by Manufacturers

4. Global Fire extinguisher Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2018)

5. Global Fire extinguisher Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2012-2018)

6. Global Fire extinguisher Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

7. Global Fire extinguisher Market by Application

8. Fire extinguisher Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11. Market Effect Factors Analysis

12. Global Fire extinguisher Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13. Appendix

