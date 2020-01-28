New Study Focusing on Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Growth by Emerging Trends Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024 | Tunstall, Medical Guardian, GreatCall

This report provides in depth study of “Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Report 2019. The Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market. The global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

Social insurance changes are general principles utilized for examining significant wellbeing arrangement creation or changes. Under the Patient Security and Reasonable Consideration Act (PPACA), an expanding number of people with social insurance protection inclusion would drive the interest for human services industry administrations and items, for example, fall finders and medicinal ready frameworks. As a component of the Reasonable Consideration Act (ACA) and in general wellbeing changes right now in progress in the US, there has been a continuous concentration to decrease readmission rates. Under the Emergency clinic Readmission Decrease Program (HRRP), medical clinics face a money related punishment for patients readmitted inside 30 days.

The Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market is sub segmented into Landline PERS, Mobile PERS, Standalone PERS. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market is sub segmented into Home-based Users, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Hospices.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) in North America.

Some of the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market manufacturers involved in the market are Koninklijke Philips, ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical, VRI, Life Alert Emergency Response, Tunstall, Medical Guardian, AlertOne Services, GreatCall, Rescue Alert, LogicMark, Nortek Security and Control , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Tunstall :- Telefónica Empresas and Tunstall Healthcare, the international UK based provider of digital health and connected care solutions and services, with 2.5 million users in 51 countries, have reached an agreement to work together for the provision of solutions and services for remote patient management. This alliance will help to develop this market and will strengthen their capabilities for preventive care at home for people with chronic conditions.

“Our solutions for telehealth monitoring combined wit the experience of Telefónica and its commitment to e-health, allow us to deliver a top-notch solution with a clear vision of future for the health sector to face the current demographic, technological and economic challenges”, Abel Delgado, CEO of Tunstall Healthcare in Southern Europe, has pointed out.

“This kind of alliances is the key for the modernisation of the Health Systems of the future. It will allow the digital transformation of our customers and the development of new business models, closer to a service strategy rather than the current one that is more focussed on product. At Tunstall we have found a strategic partner that brings experience and vision in both the technological and health fields”, said Marisa Urquía, director of B2B Unit at Telefónica España.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

