New Study Focusing on IP Telephony Market Growth by Emerging Trends Analysis and Top Key Players (Panasonic, Avaya, Cisco, NEC Corp) | Forecasts 2020-2025

Global IP Telephony Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the IP Telephony Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The IP Telephony Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global IP Telephony Market Overview:

The Global IP Telephony Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the IP Telephony Market development (2020 – 2025).

The most significant key factors driving the growth of Global IP Telephony Market are the growth of e-commerce industry and growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services. Additionally, increasing demand for mobile IP telephony solutions is expected to drive the growth of Global IP Telephony Market. Growing adoption of IP telephony solutions in IT and telecommunication industry vertical is fuelling the market growth. This is owing to the rise in demand for efficient call management and reduced call costs.

The Global IP Telephony Market is segmented based on the Component, Organization Size, Connectivity, Vertical and Region. On the basis of Component, the Global IP Telephony Market is classified into hardware, softphones, and services. The hardware segment is further divided into IP desktop phones, audio conference phones, and DECT phones. The services segment is further divided into managed services and professional services. In terms of the Organization Size, the Global IP Telephony Market is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of Vertical, the Global IP Telephony Market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, retail, government and others.

As per the geographic analysis, the North America region holds the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe and APAC region. The United States and Canada are dominating the North America market due to increasing technological enhancements and growing adoption of IP telephony solutions in the region. Moreover, the North America region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies.

Current Industry News:

Panasonic Corporation (June 17, 2019) – Panasonic Signs Joint Business Development Agreement with Startup Linkwiz to Enhance Welding Processes in Manufacturing – Panasonic Corporation today announced that it has signed a joint business development agreement with Linkwiz, Inc. — a startup company specializing in the development and sales of autonomous robotic system software and technical consulting — to develop solutions to enhance welding processes in the manufacturing field. The agreement is being undertaken by Panasonic’s Connected Solutions Company.

Under its “Gemba Process Innovation” vision, Panasonic is expanding its B2B solutions business. “The ‘gemba,’ or physical site for frontline operations, is where value is generated and problems must be confronted,” explained Yasu Higuchi, CEO of the Connected Solutions Company. “By applying our 100-years of experience and expertise gained in the manufacturing industry with our sensing technologies and edge devices, Panasonic aims to co-create with our customers and partners to solve problems at the gemba. We are advancing the Gemba Process Innovation vision with offerings to the three main areas of manufacturing, logistics and retail.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global IP Telephony Market: Ascom Holding, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Gigaset Communications, LG Electronics, Mitel Networks Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Polycom, Yealink, NEC Corporation, Grandstream Networks and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global IP Telephony Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Ascom Holding, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Gigaset Communications, LG Electronics, Mitel Networks Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Polycom, Yealink, NEC Corporation, Grandstream Networks are some of the key vendors of IP Telephony across the world. These players across IP Telephony Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: IP Telephony Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of IP Telephony in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

